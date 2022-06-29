JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.7% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $159.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.13 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

