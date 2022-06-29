JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

PRU opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

