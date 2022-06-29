JB Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

