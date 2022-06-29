JB Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 226,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

