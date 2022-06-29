JB Capital LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,371 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.2% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 876.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 450,419 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.