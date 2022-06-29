JB Capital LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.