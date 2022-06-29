JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $201,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 229,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

