JB Capital LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.23 and its 200 day moving average is $482.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

