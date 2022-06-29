JB Capital LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

