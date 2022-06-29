Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

