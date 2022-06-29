JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.60

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.60.
JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
