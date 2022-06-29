JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,555 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Amgen by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.20. 16,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,461. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

