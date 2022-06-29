JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

