JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. 6,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

