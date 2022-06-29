JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.72. 16,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $393.88 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

