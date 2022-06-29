JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.22. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,872. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

