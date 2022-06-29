JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.96. 18,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,442. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.72.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.