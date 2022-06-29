JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 22,898,661 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

