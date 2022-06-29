JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 62,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

