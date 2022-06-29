JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

