JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,640 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.
KO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,149,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
