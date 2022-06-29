JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €18.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($21.81) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGAOY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($18.09) to €15.50 ($16.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Proximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 2,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Proximus has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

