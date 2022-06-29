JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 168

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

LON VOD opened at GBX 126.18 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

