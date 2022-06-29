JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 160

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TLTZY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
TLTZY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
