Karen M. Dahut Sells 50,068 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. 699,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

