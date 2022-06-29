Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

