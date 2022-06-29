Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

