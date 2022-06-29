Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54.

