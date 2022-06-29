Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

