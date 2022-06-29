Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,928 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

