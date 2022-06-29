Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.2% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,580,000 after buying an additional 458,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 355,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

