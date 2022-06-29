Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

