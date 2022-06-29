Karpas Strategies LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

Shares of FISV opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

