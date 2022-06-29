Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €670.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €670.00 ($712.77) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($861.70) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($691.49) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($845.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA KER opened at €503.60 ($535.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €491.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €582.86. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

