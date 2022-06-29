Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.82. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

