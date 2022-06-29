Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.50.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.