King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $390,517.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

