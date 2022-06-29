Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Diane Pass Acquires 50,706 Shares

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Diane Pass bought 50,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,241.30 ($36,973.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

