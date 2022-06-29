KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 25,440 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.