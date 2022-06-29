KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

