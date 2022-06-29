KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

