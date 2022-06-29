KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.