KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

