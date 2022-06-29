KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $464.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

