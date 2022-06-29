KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

