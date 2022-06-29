KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

