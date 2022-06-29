KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.