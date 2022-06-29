Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.63

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $17.39. Knowles shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 788,592 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

