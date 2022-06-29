Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
