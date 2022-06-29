Lake Street Capital Cuts Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Price Target to $3.00

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Banxa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
